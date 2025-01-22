Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.85.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

