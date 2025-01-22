Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.85.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day moving average of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.