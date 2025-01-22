Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

AS stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

