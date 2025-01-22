Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

BMY stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.08%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

