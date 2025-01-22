Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 16,386 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YLD. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $269,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

YLD stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

