Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 229.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $295.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

