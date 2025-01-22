Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 297 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.8 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $416.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.63 and a 200-day moving average of $266.62. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $417.21.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.