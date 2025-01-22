Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,653 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 264,782 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $1,638,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

