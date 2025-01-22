Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,309 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSMD opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

