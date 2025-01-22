Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 766 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 239,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,633,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $31,650,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE AB opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.25%.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

