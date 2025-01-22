Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

