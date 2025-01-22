Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

