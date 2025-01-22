Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

