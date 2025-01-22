Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,015,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

