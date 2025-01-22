Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

VT stock opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

