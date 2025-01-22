Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,057 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

