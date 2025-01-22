Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 162 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

