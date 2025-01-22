Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 33,318 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

