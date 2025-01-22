Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 308,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,185,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

