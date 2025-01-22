Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,250,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

