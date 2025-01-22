Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $3,456,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 2.2 %

BATS FDEC opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

