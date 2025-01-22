Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 244,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.