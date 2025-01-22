Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

