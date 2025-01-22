Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,873 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBD opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.