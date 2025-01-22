Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.94% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Trading Up 0.1 %

QFLR stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

