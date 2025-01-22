Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 319.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

