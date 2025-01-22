Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

