Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 453.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

