Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $986,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,115,402.32. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.06.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $338.39 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $417.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

