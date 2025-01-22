Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

NYSE LYV opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

