Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,142 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 362.6% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 228.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.