Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.