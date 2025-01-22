Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,910 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.