Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 444,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

CALF opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

