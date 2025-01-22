Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,126,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Welltower Trading Up 3.3 %

WELL opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

