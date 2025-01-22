Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ITW opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

