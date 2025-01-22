Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

