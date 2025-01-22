Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

