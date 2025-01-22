Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,991,000. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

