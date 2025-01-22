Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,491 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 198,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

