Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

