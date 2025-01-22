Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9,042,661.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 176.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 498,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 318,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,034 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000.

Shares of QJUN stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

