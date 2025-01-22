Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,198 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.