Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 881 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after buying an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

