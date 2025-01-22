Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 900 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,489 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last 90 days. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.9 %
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
