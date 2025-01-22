Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

