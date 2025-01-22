Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Position Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $30,182.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,176,788 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,223.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Bank of America raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMLX stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.