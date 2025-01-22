Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
