Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

