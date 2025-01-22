Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 184.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

